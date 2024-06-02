Kuwait PM Congratulates Italian Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) - the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to the Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of his country's national day. In his cable, His Highness the Prime Minister wished the Italian President good and his country more progress and prosperity. (pickup previous) bb

