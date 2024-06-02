Kuwait PM Congratulates Italian Pres. On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to the Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of his country's national day.
In his cable, His Highness the Prime Minister wished the Italian President good health and his country more progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
bb
MENAFN02062024000071011013ID1108285893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.