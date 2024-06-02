عربي


Kuwait 1St Deputy PM In Egypt On Official Visit


6/2/2024 7:10:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation arrived in Egypt on Sunday on an official visit.
Egyptian Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik and Kuwait's Ambassador to Eypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem received Sheikh Fahad and the delegation at Cairo International Airport. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

