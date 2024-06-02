Kuwait 1St Deputy PM In Egypt On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud and the accompanying delegation arrived in Egypt on Sunday on an official visit. Egyptian Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik and Kuwait's Ambassador to Eypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem received Sheikh Fahad and the delegation at Cairo International Airport. (end) mm

