Kuwait 1St Deputy PM In Egypt On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation arrived in Egypt on Sunday on an official visit.
Egyptian Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik and Kuwait's Ambassador to Eypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem received Sheikh Fahad and the delegation at Cairo International Airport. (end)
mm
MENAFN02062024000071011013ID1108285892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.