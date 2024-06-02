Zelensky: 106 Countries Confirm Participation In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than a hundred nations have confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , who spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"A total of 106 countries around the world have confirmed they will attend the summit in Switzerland. At the leadership level, 70-75 presidents have confirmed so far. The U.S. has confirmed participation at a high level, but there is still no confirmation as to their president. But in any case, I think we have a chance that the president will be there. The main thing is that the U.S. has confirmed its participation at the highest level. As for China, they have not confirmed participation at any level," Zelensky said.

Ukraine, Indonesia presidents discuss progress in implementation of Peace Formula

He noted that the United States is in contact with some nations encouraging them to participate in the Peace Summit, while China, on the contrary, works to prevent countries from coming to the event.

Zelensky added that Ukraine had also invited both Palestine and Israel to the Peace Summit.

"We invited all countries to our Summit. We are ready to hear every opinion. The representatives from Russia were not invited," Zelensky said.

calls on Asian countries to join Global Peace Summi

As reported earlier, referring to Reuters, the Chinese government will not participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. Back in January, the Ukrainian side invited the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, to take part in the event. The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from all continents are expected to take part. The participating nations will develop a joint negotiating position before submitting it to Russia.