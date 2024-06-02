War Update: Almost 30 Combat Clashes Since Day-Start On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 29 combat engagements took place along the frontlines in Ukraine since the beginning of the day.

That's according to a war update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Last day there were 98 combat clashes. Russia launched seven missile strikes involving 62 missiles, 43 involving 48 gliding bombs, and more than 4,000 using various types of weapons, including 110 rocket salvos, on the positions of the and at populated areas.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile and artillery units hit 20 Russian manpower clusters and three artillery systems.

Over the previous day, Russia's total combat losses have amounted to 1,080. The enemy also lost 25 tanks, 33 armored fighting vehicles, 49 artillery systems, an MLR system, six anti-aircraft warfare systems, 82 UAVs, 38 missiles, 86 vehicles, and 14 units of specialized equipment.

Today, Russian invaders launched two missile strikes and eight airstrikes involving 11 gliding bombs, and hit Ukrainian positions 413 times. The enemy also deployed 16 kamikaze drones.

Kharkiv axis: a battle has been going on since the beginning of the day in the Starytsia area. The situation is under control. The Armed Forces are taking measures to strengthen the front edge of thei defense.

According to the latest reports, the Russians lost 115 people in this area in the past day, including 34 KIAs. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed a tank, an artillery system, two air defense systems, six unmanned aerial vehicles, 14 vehicles, and six units of specialized equipment. An ammunition depot and eight dugouts were hit.

Lyman axis: in the Terny area, Russia's assault yielded no gains.

Siversk axis: five combat clashes took place today in the Rozdolivka and Vyimka areas: three enemy attacks were repelled, two more battles are ongoing. The situation is under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Kramatorsk axis: since the beginning of the day, there have been three combat clashes in the areas of Kalynyivka and Klishchiivka. Two of them are over, one is ongoing in the Kalynyvka area. The Russians saw no success.

Pokrovsk axis: the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novo-oleksandrivka and Sokil. Two attacks have been repelled, three more are in progress. The situation remains tense. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the frontline.

Kurakhove axis: three attempts by Russian troops to approach Kostiantynivka failed. Ukraine lost no ground in the area.

According to detailed reports, yesterday's activity of the Russian army led to significant losses in this area: more than 200 Russian soldiers and officers were either killed or wounded. Ukraine also destroyed five tanks, five IFVs, an UAV, a vehicle, and two ammunition depots. Four tanks and two armored combat vehicles were damaged.

Vremivka axis: since day-start, the Russian attempt to storm the Ukrainian positions near Staromaiorske yielded no gains.

Orikhiv axis: an attempt by the Russians to advance in the area of Mala Tokmachka was repelled.

Prydniprovska axis: Russian invaders keep trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgehead in the Krynky area. Two enemy attacks failed. Ukraine lost no ground.

In the rest of the axes, the situation underwent no significant changes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Institute for the Study of War think tank, the United States should allow Ukraine to hit military targets deeper inside Russia using U.S.-supplied weapons.

