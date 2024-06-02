Kuwait Crown Prince Takes Constitutional Oath As Deputy Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah who took the constitutional oath as Deputy Amir.

His Highness the Amir delivered a speech during the occasion in which he congratulated Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled on becoming the Crown Prince, wishing him success in serving Kuwait and its people and pushing development and progress forward.

In reply, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled expressed gratitude for His Highness the Amir for nominating him as Crown Prince, voicing his great pride and deep appreciations for this great honor.

His Highness the Crown Prince vowed to serve the country and its people and performing his utmost best under the guidance of His Highness the Amir.

He also expressed determination to fulfill responsibilities set by the country's leadership, wishing Kuwait and its people continuous progress and development.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior state officials. (end)

gta













MENAFN02062024000071011013ID1108285803