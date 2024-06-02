Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Under Israeli Police Escort

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerusalem, June. 2 (Petra) – Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers early Sunday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to an official Palestinian source.A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through the al-Magharebah Gate in groups under the heavy protection of Israeli police."The settlers toured the mosque's yards and provocatively performed Talmudic rituals," it added.The forces tightened their military measures in the vicinity of the Old City of Jerusalem and at Al-Aqsa's gates, and deployed their personnel heavily in the holy City and at its external military checkpoints.