PSD Advocates Precautionary Measures Amid Climbing Temperatures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has underscored the critical importance of heeding precautionary advice and guidelines to forestall incidents of heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and fires amidst the ongoing rise in temperatures today and over the coming two days, as reported by relevant authorities.In a statement issued on Sunday, the PSD affirmed its preparedness to address any emergent situations and extend assistance amidst prevailing hot and arid air mass. It urged the citizens to steer clear of direct sun exposure, particularly in Aqaba and the Jordan Valley, to mitigate the risk of heat-related ailments.Moreover, it implored individuals to maintain proper hydration by consuming ample fluids, particularly water, and to opt for lightweight, breathable attire.The Directorate stressed the imperative of not leaving unattended children in vehicles, and cautioned against storing flammable items within, including sanitizers, gas canisters, lighters, and perfumes.Emphasizing the significance of protective headgear and scheduled breaks, especially for those engaged in prolonged outdoor activities, the PSD also underscored the importance of supervising children and limiting their exposure to direct sunlight.Further advisories included avoiding electrical circuit overload by judiciously operating appliances such as air conditioners and fans on designated power sources. It also urged the safe disposal of cigarette remnants and advised against venturing into dense vegetation areas that serve as habitats for reptiles such as scorpions and snakes.The Directorate reiterated the paramount importance of promptly contacting the unified emergency phone number 911 if the need arises.