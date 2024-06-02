National Football Team Intensifies Training Ahead Of Crucial Qualifier Match

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - The national team has ramped up its training and preparations for their upcoming match against the Tajikistan national team at 8:30 PM next Thursday at the Amman International Stadium, as part of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals.The team trained on Saturday evening at Amman International under the guidance of coach Hussein Ammouta. The session saw full coverage and the participation of all players, except for Abdullah Al-Attar, who is sidelined with a torn hamstring. Nizar Al-Rashdan is expected to join the team tomorrow, completing the squad.The Nashama squad includes 26 players: Yazid Abu Laila, Nour Bani Attia, Ahmed Al-Jaidi, Abdullah Nassib, Baraa Marei, Yazan Al-Arab, Saad Al-Rousan, Ihsan Haddad, Firas Shalbaya, Muhammad Abu Hashish, Salem Al-Ajalin, Rajai Ayed, Mahmoud Shawkat, Nour Al-Rawabdeh, Ibrahim Saadeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Muhannad Abu Taha, Mahmoud Mardi, Musa Al-Taamari, Muhammad Abu Rizk, Arif Al-Hajj, Saleh Ratib, Youssef Abu Jalbush, Ali Alwan, Abdullah Al-Attar, and Yazan Al-Naimat.The national team currently holds second place in Group 7 with 7 points. Saudi Arabia leads the group with 10 points, followed by Tajikistan with 5 points, and Pakistan with no points.According to the qualifying system, the top two teams from each group advance to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, securing their place in the 2027 Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.