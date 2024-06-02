Palestinian Child Succumbs To Israeli Gunshot Wounds In West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestine: A Palestinian child was martyred as a result of his wounds sustained Saturday by Israeli forces gunfire, in Aqabat Jabr Camp in the city of Jericho, in the West Bank.

Governor of Jericho and Al-Aghwar said that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Aqabat Jabr Camp on Saturday and shot two children, which led to the death of the first child and the injury of the other, before arresting him and preventing ambulance crews from reaching him, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

The occupation forces transferred the child to one of their hospitals in occupied Jerusalem, before announcing today, Sunday, that he died from his critical injury.

With the childs martyrdom, the number of martyrs since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 521 citizens, including 131 children, while 5,000 others have been injured in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.