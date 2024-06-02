Jordan Showcases Tourism Potential At Riyadh Travel Fair 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan Board recently concluded its participation in the Riyadh Fair 2024, which took place from May 27-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event featured contributions from various tourism and travel agencies, hotels, Al-Istiqlal Hospital, and Royal Jordanian Airlines.In a statement released on Sunday, the Board highlighted that its participation in the fair is part of its strategic marketing efforts in the Saudi market, the largest source of tourists to Jordan.Naif bin Abdullah Al Rajhi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Tourism Committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, lauded the strong relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia during the fair's opening. He emphasized the importance of enhancing joint cooperation in the tourism sector.Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board, underscored the significance of participating in such a prominent tourism exhibition in Saudi Arabia, which attracts numerous tourism and travel agencies and airlines. He noted the Gulf market's importance due to its resilience to regional political conditions and its role as a significant source of tourism.Arabiyat stated that Jordan is a prime tourist destination, equipped to welcome Gulf tourists due to its cultural acceptance, diversity, rich tourist offerings, moderate year-round climate, and advanced medical and therapeutic services.He explained that the Board's participation aims to raise public awareness about Jordan's tourism products and underscore the kingdom's vital role in the tourism industry, highlighting its substantial cultural and historical heritage.Jordanian Ambassador to Riyadh, Haitham Abu Al-Foul, visited the Jordanian pavilion and emphasized the importance of the Board's participation in all tourism events in Saudi Arabia. He noted that such participation significantly enhances awareness and presents the latest tourism experiences to Saudi visitors, positively impacting their length of stay and enriching their experience in Jordan.During the fair, the delegation showcased key tourism experiences and attractions to visitors of the Jordanian pavilion. They facilitated flight bookings in collaboration with Royal Jordanian representatives in Riyadh and provided medical tourism services through Al-Istiqlal Hospital.The Saudi market has seen a notable increase in tourists visiting Jordan since the beginning of this year compared to the previous year. The Board aims to achieve an unprecedented rise in Saudi tourist numbers to Jordan this year through diverse marketing campaigns and continuous promotional efforts.