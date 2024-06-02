EU: No Sustainable Regional Peace In Without Jordan's Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 2 (Petra) -- Luis Bueno, the European Union's spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, emphasized the EU's appreciation for Jordan's efforts, led by King Abdullah II, to support regional security and stability.He highlighted Jordan's pivotal role, particularly regarding the Palestinian issue and its ongoing efforts before and during the current war, to achieve a just and comprehensive peace through the two-state solution; a necessity for regional security and stability.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Bueno underscored that Jordan is a crucial partner for the EU amidst the severe political and economic challenges facing the region. As a politically and strategically balanced country, Jordan plays an essential role in achieving sustainable peace, which is impossible without its involvement and efforts.Bueno noted the intensive and highly coordinated consultations between Jordan and the EU at various levels to halt the war in Gaza. He pointed to the significant momentum generated by recent ministerial meetings in Brussels, attended by Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the Arab League.Discussions at these meetings focused on the shared priority of ending the war in Gaza and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and innocent civilians. Emphasis was placed on the two-state solution, urging intensified Arab efforts with the international community and affirming the need to advance this solution.Bueno stressed that peace requires a comprehensive package of economic, financial, and security incentives to be placed on the negotiation table.He highlighted a harmonized vision between Arab and European sides, including the proposal of an international conference to discuss stopping the war and Israel's longstanding hostile actions, aiming for a comprehensive political solution.Bueno stated that there is consensus on the two-state solution among EU countries and internationally. He noted that the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, reiterated the EU's steadfast support for the Palestinian Authority, particularly in the current circumstances, to enable it to resume its responsibilities not only in the West Bank but also in Gaza and East Jerusalem.Bueno acknowledged that the formal recognition of the State of Palestine by some European countries, such as Spain, Norway, and Ireland, aligns with the EU's vision that such recognition is part of a coordinated political process among EU countries. This process is based on the EU's conclusions highlighting the importance of the two-state solution.He mentioned that this consensus was discussed in this week's meeting between the EU and Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa, who presented an ambitious reform plan that the EU committed to support. Bueno called on the international community to provide all necessary means to support the Palestinian Authority.