Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy All 25 Russian Shahed Strike Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 25 of 25 Russian Shahed-131/136 strike drones launched on the night of June 2.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

"The 25th Shahed was destroyed by air defense in the Vinnytsia region," the statement said.

Earlier, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, reported via Telegram that 24 enemy drones had been shot down.

The attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, EW equipment was used.

special forces destroy 10 Russian tanks in past wee

During the night, the defenders of the sky shot down 24 Shahed drones in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions, Oleshchuk said.

As reported by Ukrinform, at about 4 a.m. on June 2, an air raid alert went off in the Odesa and Vinnytsia regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles.