Emergency Power Outages Being Introduced In Kyiv And Several Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency power outages are being introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by DTEK's press service on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the difficult situation in the system following the Russian shelling continues. Therefore, emergency power outages are applied on the instructions of Ukrenergo," the statement said.

Two Ukrainian HPPs suffer critical damage in latest Russian strikes - operator

The company stressed that power engineers across the country are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation.

As reported, on the instructions of Ukrenergo, stabilization power outages were to be in effect today from 00:00 to 05:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00.