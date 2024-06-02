Emergency Power Outages Being Introduced In Kyiv And Several Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency power outages are being introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by DTEK's press service on Telegram.
"Unfortunately, the difficult situation in the energy system following the Russian shelling continues. Therefore, emergency power outages are applied on the instructions of Ukrenergo," the statement said. Read also:
Two Ukrainian HPPs suffer critical damage in latest Russian strikes - operator
The company stressed that power engineers across the country are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation.
As reported, on the instructions of Ukrenergo, stabilization power outages were to be in effect today from 00:00 to 05:00 and from 18:00 to 24:00.
MENAFN02062024000193011044ID1108285762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.