Umerov, Japan's Defense Minister Discuss Continued Support For Ukraine

On Sunday, Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov, who is in Singapore, met with his Japanese counterpart Minoru Kihara and thanked him for Japan's support for Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Kyodo News .

Kihara expressed Tokyo's continued support for Ukraine and called Russia's full-scale invasion "outrageous act” and“utterly unacceptable." He also vowed Japan would cooperate with the international community in assisting Kyiv with "a strong sense of crisis" as what happened in Ukraine could also occur in East Asia.

The Japanese defense minister was apparently referring to the threat of China's invasion of Taiwan, the article says.



Umerov, who is accompanying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Singapore gathering, expressed his gratitude for the support from Japan and readiness to discuss further assistance from the Asian nation.

As reported by Ukrinform, as part of his visit to Singapore, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's capability needs with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

