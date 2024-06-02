Umerov, Japan's Defense Minister Discuss Continued Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is in Singapore, met with his Japanese counterpart Minoru Kihara and thanked him for Japan's support for Ukraine.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Kyodo News .
Kihara expressed Tokyo's continued support for Ukraine and called Russia's full-scale invasion "outrageous act” and“utterly unacceptable." He also vowed Japan would cooperate with the international community in assisting Kyiv with "a strong sense of crisis" as what happened in Ukraine could also occur in East Asia.
The Japanese defense minister was apparently referring to the threat of China's invasion of Taiwan, the article says. Read also: Zelensky
discusses with U.S. lawmakers further military aid for Ukrain
Umerov, who is accompanying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Singapore gathering, expressed his gratitude for the support from Japan and readiness to discuss further assistance from the Asian nation.
As reported by Ukrinform, as part of his visit to Singapore, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's capability needs with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Photo: kyodonews
MENAFN02062024000193011044ID1108285760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.