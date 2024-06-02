Azerbaijan's Military Attachés' Familiarization Visit To A Military Unit Is Organized

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the annual action plan approved by theMinister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, afamiliarization visit to the one of military units was organizedfor foreign countries' military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

First, flowers were laid in front of the bust of the NationalLeader of the Azerbaijan people Heydar Aliyev, erected in themilitary unit's territory, and the memory of the Great Leader washonored.

Then 26 representatives of offices of the military attachés,representing 22 states, were given a briefing on the militaryunit's establishment and combat path.

The guests got acquainted with the personnel's new militaryuniforms, daily food provision, living conditions, and some combatequipment available in the armament of the military unit.

During the visit, the guests visited the Nizami GanjaviMausoleum and Museum, the Ganja State Philharmonic named afterFikret Amirov, the Shah Abbas Mosque, the Goygol National Park, aswell as residential buildings destroyed in October 2020 during theArmenian armed forces' missile attack on Ganja city.

The military attachés expressed gratitude to the leadership ofthe Ministry of Defense for the visit's high-level organization, aswell as for the attention and hospitality shown.