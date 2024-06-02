Kuwait Amir Ratifies Decrees Transferring Authority Affiliations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ratified decrees transferring affiliation of a number of authorities to cabinet ministers.
According to Sunday's issue of the official gazette (Kuwait Al-Youm), affiliation of the General Administration of Customs, and the Public Authority for Civil Information, has been transferred to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
As for affiliation of Kuwait port Authority, it has been transferred to the Minister of Public Works.
Supervision of the Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, is now under the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Resources, while the Public Authority for Disability Affairs is to be supervised by Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs. (end)
