KPC Announces June's Liquefied Petroleum Gas Prices

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced Sunday the new June prices for the liquefied petroleum gases, propane and butane.
In a statement to KUNA, KPC said that a metric ton of propane would be sold for USD 580, while a metric ton of butane will be sold for USD 565, the liquefied petroleum gas prices are affected by the increase and decrease of oil prices in markets globally.
Both gases are used for producing petrochemicals, and can be used for cooking and heating purposes as well. (end)
