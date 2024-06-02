Arab Parliament Denounces Israeli Occupations Slandering Of UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament has denounced the Israeli occupation's claim that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), is a organization, while criminalizing their activities and lifting the immunity of its employees.

In a statement on Sunday, the Arab parliament considered this an extension of the occupying's crimes against Palestinians, a way to eliminate the return of Palestinian refugees to their homes.

UNRWA plays a major role by providing aid and relief to approximately 6.4 million Palestinian refugees, including two million refugees in the Gaza Strip who are faced with aggression, extermination and starvation at the hands of the occupying entity.

The statement called on the international community, international organizations and human rights organizations to assume their responsibilities towards stopping these crimes and providing international protection for the Palestinian people.

As well as moving quickly and effectively in obligating the occupying entity too immediately and permanently stop these continuous violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The Arab Parliament called for protection for relief organizations and their employees, especially UNRWA. (end)

