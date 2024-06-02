Kuwait Health Minister Opens New Nephrology, Kidney Transplant Center

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said that the new all-inclusive center for Nephrology and Kidney Transplant was a qualitative addition to Kuwait's health system.

Al-Awadhi stated after the opening of the center, which is fully funded by the fundraising social committee, that it is equipped with the latest and best medical necessities for kidney transplants.

He added that the center includes 80 beds divided in four wards, 15 kidney dialysis machines, and several other clinics, as well as a fully equipped emergency room, intensive care unit, laboratory, radiology department and a pharmacy.

Al-Awadhi also said that the center provides care and examination pre and post kidney transplant operation, noting that the operation is carried out at Jaber Hospital.

He pointed out that the ministry set a plan for the expansion of the Organ Transplant Centers, where they recently opened a new center in Ali Sabah Al-Salem area, noting that other centers are set to open in the upcoming weeks all around the country to serve everyone.

On his part, representative of the fundraising social committee Qais Al-Nusif stated that the cost of the Nephrology and Kidney Transplant center reached 7 million KD, affirming that they will continue to fund other health projects.

Head of the Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Department at the center, Dr. Turki Al-Otaibi said that the center serves all kidney patients by providing blood tests and medical examinations, noting that the success rate of kidney transplants reached 90 percent.

The new Nephrology and Kidney Transplant Center is an expansion of Hamid Al-Essa Organ Transplant Center in Sabah Health Region. (end)

