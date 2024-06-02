Kuwait Amir Appoints Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah As Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed an Order Sunday appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince. His Highness the Amir instructed the Prime to implement the Order which would take effect once published in the official gazette. (end) bs

