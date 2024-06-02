Kuwait Amir Appoints Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah As Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an Order Sunday appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.
His Highness the Amir instructed the Prime Minister to implement the Order which would take effect once published in the official gazette. (end)
