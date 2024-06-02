Emirates Joins IATA's Turbulence Aware Platform

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has joined the International Air Association's (IATA) Turbulence Aware Platform. It will also be the first airline to integrate the IATA within the latest version of Lido mPilot, the mobile navigation solution from Lufthansa Systems.

Bringing these platforms together offers a wealth of data, combined with new technologies that make up-to-the-minute, highly accurate turbulence information and forecasts available for pilots, equipping them with the means to plot the best paths around affected areas for enhanced safety, efficient navigation, and optimisation of flight plans.

In conjunction with the IATA Turbulence Aware Platform, the airline has equipped more than 140 aircraft with the required onboard software to automatically share turbulence reports with all airlines contributing data to the platform. All new aircraft joining the Emirates fleet over the course of the next few years will be enabled to participate in the programme.

IATA's Turbulence Aware is a global, real-time detailed and objective information resource for pilots and aviation professionals to manage and mitigate the impact of turbulence on operations. The platform pools anonymized turbulence data from thousands of flights operated around the world. The information generated from this data enables pilots and dispatchers to choose optimal flight paths, avoiding turbulence and flying at peak levels and altitudes to maximize fuel efficiency, ultimately reducing carbon emissions. Till date, Turbulence Aware ensured a safer flight for over 700 million passengers, a number that will continue to rise as new airlines join the program.

Lido mPilot provides pilots with easy access to terminal charts, a dynamically generated enroute map, and an Airport Moving Map (AMM).

Its data-driven, interactive maps, and the latest weather features relevant to each flight being operated ensure enhanced situational awareness and the most pertinent information for pilots.

