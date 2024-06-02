Flight disruptions increase due to bad weather, geographical conditions

(MENAFN) Recent incidents have highlighted the growing problem of flight disruptions caused by challenging weather and geographical conditions, leading to injuries among and posing significant risks to their safety. In one notable incident, a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin encountered severe air turbulence over Turkey, resulting in injuries to 12 passengers and crew members. The turbulence was so intense that it caused individuals to collide with the ceiling of the aircraft. Fortunately, the flight managed to land safely despite the chaotic situation.



This event occurred merely five days after another serious incident involving a Singapore Airlines plane, which experienced sudden turbulence over Myanmar. This turbulence led to the tragic death of a British passenger and injuries to 104 others. Such incidents underscore the prevalence of turbulence in aviation, raising concerns about whether certain flight routes are more susceptible to these hazardous conditions.



According to a report by The Guardian, turbulence remains a common occurrence on flights. The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority identifies turbulence as the primary cause of injuries to passengers and crew during flights. Turbulence is typically experienced when an aircraft passes through unstable air, resulting in abrupt lateral and vertical movements. There are various types of turbulence, including those caused by thunderstorms, thermal storms, and mountain waves, each falling into different categories of severity.



Dr. Guido Carem Junior, a lecturer at Griffith Aeronautical University, elaborates on the factors contributing to turbulence. He explains that turbulence is more likely over high mountains, oceans, and near the equator, particularly when jet streams are involved. Jet streams are fast-flowing, narrow air currents found in the upper atmosphere. Additionally, clear-air turbulence, often caused by sudden changes in wind direction, can occur unexpectedly at any time and place.



Various large-scale factors, such as forest fires, can also contribute to turbulence. Although radar technology for detecting turbulence is advancing, accurately predicting the exact location and timing of turbulence remains challenging despite the sophisticated instruments onboard aircraft. This unpredictability continues to pose significant challenges for the aviation industry, necessitating ongoing improvements in detection and mitigation strategies to enhance passenger safety.

