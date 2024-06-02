Lebanon lodges complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on civilians

(MENAFN) The Lebanese of Foreign Affairs has taken decisive action by lodging a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council, condemning recent by the Israeli military targeting civilians in southern Lebanon. In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry revealed that Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations submitted the complaint, citing egregious violations of international law perpetrated by the Israeli entity.



The complaint specifically addresses the Israeli military's targeting of a Lebanese civilian, resulting in his tragic death, as well as the injuring of three students aboard a school bus that came under attack while traveling along the Shukin-Kfardjal road, situated southwest of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon. The Ministry highlighted the gravity of these incidents, emphasizing the blatant disregard for civilian lives and infrastructure by Israeli forces.



Drawing upon international humanitarian law, particularly Article 27 of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which unequivocally mandates the protection of civilians and civilian facilities during times of conflict, the Ministry condemned the Israeli entity's actions as clear violations of these fundamental principles. The deliberate bombing of a civilian car and the indiscriminate targeting of a school bus ferrying students to their educational institutions are decried as flagrant breaches of international humanitarian law and are categorized as war crimes.



In condemning these egregious violations, Lebanon underscores its commitment to upholding the principles of international law and safeguarding the rights and safety of its civilian population. By bringing these atrocities to the attention of the UN Security Council, Lebanon seeks not only justice for the victims but also accountability for the perpetrators of such reprehensible acts. The submission of the complaint serves as a diplomatic avenue through which Lebanon seeks to address the grave consequences of Israeli aggression and advocate for the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure in conflict-affected regions.

