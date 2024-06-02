Trump campaign raises record USD53M in online donations after conviction

(MENAFN) Following former President Donald Trump's conviction in his New York hush money trial, his campaign announced a record-breaking fundraising achievement, amassing nearly $53 million in online small-dollar donations. The campaign heralded this unprecedented financial support as evidence of galvanized backing from supporters "like never before," signaling a surge in enthusiasm amidst the proceedings.



Senior campaign aides Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles lauded the outpouring of support from both existing and new donors, emphasizing that more than a third of the total donations came from individuals contributing for the first time. Despite encountering temporary online delays due to overwhelming traffic from small-dollar donors, the digital fundraising system ultimately saw an overwhelming response, with contributions pouring in at a rate exceeding $2 million per hour.



Describing the court decision as a "sham trial verdict," the campaign advisors attributed the fundraising success to the resolute backing of patriots across the country. The conviction, which saw Trump found guilty on all 34 charges related to falsifying business records in connection to a sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign, has not deterred his loyal base, as evidenced by the substantial financial support.



Prosecutors alleged that Trump engaged in a relationship with adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2006 and subsequently orchestrated hush money payments a decade later to conceal the affair and mislead voters, culminating in falsified documentation to conceal the payments. While Trump awaits sentencing scheduled for July 11, his legal team is expected to pursue an appeal against the verdict.



In a pointed remark, LaCivita and Wiles juxtaposed the ongoing legal proceedings with what they characterized as a politically motivated "election interference witch hunt" orchestrated by "Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats," suggesting that such actions have further invigorated the "MAGA movement." The surge in fundraising underscores the enduring fervor among Trump's base, positioning the former president as a formidable force within the political landscape despite legal challenges and partisan disputes.

