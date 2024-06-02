Japanese cryptocurrency exchange reports loss of USD300M bitcoin in hack

(MENAFN) Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM has disclosed a staggering loss of approximately USD300 million in bitcoin due to what it termed as an "unauthorized leak" from its digital wallet. The exchange issued a statement acknowledging the incident, stating that it was detected around 13:26 on Friday, prompting immediate investigations into the extent of the damages. While specific details regarding the nature of the leak were not provided, the exchange asserted that measures had been swiftly implemented to prevent further unauthorized access, including restrictions on certain services to bolster security measures.



The magnitude of the breach has drawn attention globally, with cryptocurrency analysis firm Chainalysis labeling it as one of the largest crypto hacks to date. According to Chainalysis, the hack of DMM Bitcoin marks the most significant breach since December 2022 and ranks as the seventh largest crypto hack in history. The company emphasized the gravity of the situation by categorizing the funds as "stolen," underscoring the severity of the security lapse.



DMM Bitcoin disclosed that the leaked amount totaled approximately 48.2 billion yen, equivalent to USD300 million, constituting a loss of 4,502.9 bitcoins. Despite the substantial financial setback, the exchange assured its customers that all Bitcoin deposits would be fully guaranteed with support from its group companies, seeking to mitigate potential concerns among its user base.



In response to the incident, Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) has directed the company to conduct a thorough investigation into the root cause of the breach and take necessary measures to safeguard customers from further damages. Additionally, law enforcement agencies, including the police, have initiated probes into the case, signaling the seriousness with which authorities are treating the security breach.



The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with cryptocurrencies, characterized by a history of scandals and sudden price collapses. Despite their increasing popularity as alternative financial assets, the volatile nature of the crypto market underscores the importance of robust security measures and regulatory oversight to protect investors and uphold market integrity.

