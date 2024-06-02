Brussels adds “Temu” to stricter regulation under digital services law

(MENAFN) On Friday, the European Commission announced that it has added the rapidly growing Chinese group Temu to the list of major platforms subject to stringent controls under the new digital services law. Temu, known for its low-price strategy, is now the twenty-fourth platform to be included in this list, joining other significant companies such as Amazon, SheIn, and Zalando. These platforms are now subject to enhanced European regulations designed to protect consumers from illegal content.



Temu is the global counterpart of the prominent Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo and offers a diverse array of products, including clothing, toys, decorative accessories, tools, and high-tech goods. The platform has seen remarkable growth, with over 75 million monthly users in European Union countries—far exceeding the 45 million user threshold that triggers the imposition of strict EU regulations.



Recently, various associations have accused Temu of manipulating internet users and violating multiple provisions of the Digital Services Law. Since February, this law has placed new obligations on all electronic platforms, including Temu, to enhance user protection from illegal content. Under the law, deceptive interfaces are banned, and there is a mandate for greater transparency in the algorithms used to target internet users. Additionally, the platforms must verify the identity of sellers and block those repeatedly involved in fraudulent activities.



Like the other 23 large platforms under these regulations, Temu is required to analyze the risks associated with its services and develop strategies to mitigate them. This analysis must be reported annually to the European Commission. The law also necessitates implementing measures to protect consumers from purchasing dangerous or illegal products, with a particular emphasis on preventing the sale of items harmful to minors. Temu, along with its peers, will need to ensure robust compliance with these requirements to avoid penalties and maintain consumer trust in the EU market.

