European stocks increase amid mixed inflation data, interest rate expectations

(MENAFN) European saw an uptick on Friday, buoyed by weak inflation data from the United States, which sparked hopes that the US Federal Reserve might lower interest rates. Despite higher-than-expected inflation figures in the eurozone, expectations for an interest rate cut in the region in June remained intact. The STOXX 600 closed 0.3 percent higher, though it marked a decline for the second consecutive week as eurozone bond yields rose in alignment with their American counterparts due to concerns over sustained high interest rates. However, the index did achieve gains for the month.



In the United States, data revealed that inflation remained steady in April, with the personal consumption expenditures price index increasing by 0.3 percent for the month and 2.7 percent on a year-on-year basis through April. Conversely, inflation in the eurozone climbed in May, indicating that the European Central Bank still faces a slow and uncertain path to control rising prices.



Most major sectors on the STOXX 600 index closed higher, with the healthcare sector leading with a 1.1 percent increase. However, technology stocks fell by 1.5 percent, which tempered overall gains. Among blue-chip stocks, Airbus experienced a 2 percent decline after industry sources reported new pressures on the company regarding its planned increase in passenger aircraft production. In contrast, Saab shares surged by 5.6 percent following the announcement that the Swedish defense equipment manufacturer had received a significant order worth 7.7 billion crowns (USD727 million) from an unnamed Western country.

