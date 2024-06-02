Trump strongly criticizes charges against him in Manhattan hush-money trial

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald has strongly criticized the charges against him in the Manhattan hush-money trial, likening the severity of the accusations to a scenario that even iconic humanitarian figure Mother Teresa would struggle to overcome. Trump's remarks came during a press interaction following the commencement of jury deliberations on Wednesday, as he faces a barrage of challenges ahead of his presumed candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.



The trial, which concluded on Tuesday, centers on allegations surrounding hush money payments made by Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, purportedly aimed at silencing her regarding an alleged affair with Trump during his candidacy. Amidst claims of political bias and interference, Trump has vehemently asserted that the trial is a politically motivated endeavor designed to derail his aspirations of reclaiming the presidency.



Expressing frustration with the legal proceedings and alleging judicial bias, Trump criticized Judge Juan Merchan for his handling of the case, accusing him of partiality and corruption. Trump lamented the imposition of a gag order and purported restrictions on witness testimony, particularly contesting the limitations placed on election law expert Brad Smith's scope of discussion during the trial.



Trump decried the perceived injustice of the legal ordeal, asserting that the trial represents a systematic weaponization of the justice system by the Democratic Party to undermine his political endeavors. Moreover, Trump highlighted the disruptive impact of the trial on his ability to campaign effectively, further fueling his allegations of partisan manipulation and unfair treatment.



As Trump awaits the verdict from the jury, his comments underscore the contentious nature of the trial and the broader political landscape, where legal battles intertwine with electoral ambitions, shaping the trajectory of United States politics in the lead-up to the upcoming presidential race.

