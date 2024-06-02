M&P Forms Strategic Partnership With China Harbour Engineering To Enhance Egyptian Infrastructure Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Moharram and Partners Group (M&P), the leading public affairs and strategic communications firm in the Middle East and Africa, proudly announced on Saturday the formalization of a strategic partnership with China Harbour Engineering Co., Ltd. (CHEC). This landmark collaboration aims to significantly boost China Harbour's involvement in Egypt's rapidly growing infrastructure sector.

CHEC, a global leader in infrastructure development, operates across more than 90 branches and representative offices in over 100 countries and regions, with a total contract value exceeding USD 40 billion. Among CHEC's notable projects in Egypt are the development and expansion of Sokhna Port and the establishment of a state-of-the-art container and cargo handling terminal in the port's second basin-a project valued at USD 550 million.

Hala Abdel Wadood, CEO of M&P, emphasized the importance of this partnership:“We are thrilled to announce our Memorandum of Understanding with CHEC, a beacon of global engineering excellence. This strategic alliance underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing Egypt's infrastructure projects, particularly in light of the deepening economic ties between Egypt and China.”

Duan Kun, General Manager of CHEC Egypt, highlighted the significance of the Egyptian market:“Egypt holds a pivotal position for China Harbour Engineering Co. in the Middle East and Africa, especially as the nation embarks on several mega infrastructure ventures, including advanced ports and logistics hubs. This strategic agreement is designed to enhance our project visibility and impact in Egypt, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of our regional operations.”

The strategic partnership between M&P and CHEC is poised to drive transformative progress in Egypt's infrastructure landscape. By leveraging the combined expertise and resources of both organizations, this collaboration aims to support and accelerate the nation's ambitious development goals, ultimately fostering substantial economic growth and infrastructural modernization.



