Iran prepares to inaugurate Rasht-Caspian railway as part of international transit corridor

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Transport and Urban Development in Iran has announced plans to inaugurate the Rasht-Caspian railway in the northern region of the country in the coming days. This railway project, considered a pivotal component of the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), is set to be officially launched in a ceremony attended by acting president Mohammad Mokhber.



The impending inauguration of the Rasht-Caspian railway marks a significant milestone for Iran's transportation infrastructure, with the railway expected to play a crucial role in facilitating trade exchanges between Iran and regional countries as well as Europe. The strategic location of the railway, connecting the southern ports of Iran to those in the northern region, enhances Iran's connectivity and accessibility within the global trade network.



Covering a distance of 37 kilometers, the Rasht-Caspian railway holds particular importance for Iran's trade routes and economic development. By providing a direct transportation link between Iran's southern and northern ports, the railway aims to streamline logistics and reduce transit times, thereby boosting efficiency and competitiveness in Iran's trade operations.



The inauguration of the Rasht-Caspian railway signifies Iran's ongoing commitment to enhancing its transportation infrastructure and strengthening its position as a key player in regional and international trade. Through initiatives like the INSTC, Iran seeks to leverage its geographical advantage to foster greater connectivity and cooperation with neighboring countries and beyond.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108285477