Terror Network Busted In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, June 2 (IANS) Authorities have arrested those related to a terror Network in west Afghanistan's Herat province, local media reported.
Quoting provincial government spokesman Nisar Ahmad Alyas, Ariana news on Saturday evening reported that the group had been involved in a series of subversive activities over the past eight months, including targeting a mosque that claimed several lives a month ago.
Without identifying the militant group, the official asserted that the security forces had found arms and ammunition, including a suicide vest, in the possession of the arrested individuals, reports Xinhua news agency.
An attack on a mosque in the Gazara district of Herat in late April left at least six worshipers dead, and Daesh or the rival Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Afghanistan during more than two years in the past, also took responsibility for this attack.
