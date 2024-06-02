Belgium, EU denounce Israeli attempts to brand UNRWA as terrorist organization

(MENAFN) Belgium and the European Union (EU) have strongly denounced the Israeli Knesset's attempts to designate the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a "terrorist" group and strip it of immunity. Belgium's Foreign Minister, Hajda Lahbib, emphasized that UNRWA's work is vital for Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation remains dire. The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, echoed these sentiments, expressing deep concern over discussions in the Israeli parliament regarding the designation of as a organization.



The ongoing debate in Israel comes amid a brutal offensive on Gaza that has persisted since an attack by a Palestinian resistance group on October 7. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel's military campaign has resulted in a devastating toll on the Palestinian population, with over 36,000 deaths and nearly 82,000 injuries, the majority of whom are women and children. The prolonged conflict has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins, compounded by a blockade that severely restricts access to essential resources such as food, water, and medicine.



The international community, including Belgium and the EU, has raised alarm over Israel's actions, with accusations of genocide leveled against the country at the International Court of Justice. In a recent ruling, the court ordered Israel to cease its operations in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6. As diplomatic efforts continue to address the escalating crisis, condemnation of Israel's targeting of UNRWA underscores the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the region.

