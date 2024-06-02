“Yishan Health Talk” Opens, Focusing On New Quality Productive Forces To Construct A Great Health Industry Ecosystem

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On June 1st, the Second“Yishan Talk · Traditional Chinese and the Development of New Quality Productive Forces in Great Health Conference” officially opened in Yishan, Linqu County, Weifang City, Shandong Province. Themed around“traditional Chinese medicine and the development of new quality productive forces in great health”, the delved into fostering new quality productive forces in the realm of great health, guiding innovative development of traditional Chinese medicine, and accelerating the establishment of an integrated great health ecosystem encompassing medicine, education, research, industry and culture. It also aimed to create a national exchanges and cooperation platform for traditional Chinese medicine and health, thereby contributing to the Healthy China initiative.







The event was co-organized by Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Chinese Association for Research and Advancement of Chinese Medicine and China Health Culture Association. It was undertaken by Weifang Association of Chinese Medicine, Weifang Association of Integrated Medicine, Weifang Association for Development and Advancement of Chinese Medicine Industry, and Liangyi Taihe Great Health Industry Co., Ltd. Attendees included relevant leaders from the governments of Shandong Province, Weifang City, and Linqu County, academicians, national traditional Chinese medicine masters, Qi Huang scholars, as well as corporate executives.