Representatives from UN, Qatar, Egypt issue joint statement stressing importance of finalizing ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) In a collaborative effort to resolve the ongoing conflict, representatives from the United Nations, Qatar, and Egypt have issued a joint statement stressing the importance of finalizing a ceasefire agreement and addressing the release of detainees. The guiding principles for these negotiations were laid out by United States President Joe Biden on May 31, 2024. The statement emphasized that adhering to these principles would immediately alleviate the extended suffering of Gazans and detainees and their families.



Resolving the conflict remains fraught with challenges, particularly following statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has maintained that a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is impossible unless Hamas's capabilities are entirely dismantled, raising doubts about the timing and feasibility of the truce proposal that Hamas has cautiously welcomed.



On Friday, President Biden provided details on Israel's proposal, which includes an initial six-week ceasefire. During this period, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would partially withdraw and release some detainees. This time would be used to negotiate a "permanent cessation of hostilities." The proposal also envisions a future for Gaza without Hamas in power, although Biden did not provide specifics on how this would be achieved.



Hamas has shown no indication that it is willing to disarm or relinquish control voluntarily, adding complexity to the quest for lasting peace. As international mediators persist in their efforts, the global community remains attentive to how these dynamics will unfold and impact the potential for enduring stability in the region.

