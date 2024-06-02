Old Doha Port Concludes Fishing Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following the kick-off of water activities with last week's Stand-up Paddle competition, Old Doha concluded their first fishing event of the year, the Old Doha Port Fishing Competition, organised in collaboration with Katara Cultural Village's Beach Management.

The awards ceremony took place at Mina Cut, where judges reviewed the weight of fish caught and crowned the Al Wakra team as winners with 460kg of fish caught.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Old Doha Port, said,“We are extremely excited to have successfully hosted the first fun-filled fishing competition this year at Old Doha Port. We greatly appreciate the organising committee and Katara Cultural Village's continuous support and collaboration from planning to providing judges for the competition. Old Doha Port strives to be an outlet for the community in Qatar, by always hosting engaging events like today's competition.”

The fishing competition commenced from the Containers Yard in Old Doha Port where fishing enthusiasts showcased their outstanding skills in impressive catches. The participants partook in a friendly competition filled with thrill and camaraderie, navigating the waters to capture the most fish. Old Doha Port hosted 241 Qatari participants with a total of 50 teams partook in the event.

The winning team was selected based on a system placed by the organizing committee detailing the type of fish, size, weight, and number caught. The kinds of fish that participants aimed to catch are Mackerel, Indian Mackerel, Cobia, and Barracuda. For instance, teams were allowed to capture up to 10 Barracudas with each fish measuring a maximum weight of seven kilograms and height of 30 centimetres.

Yousef Ibrahim Al Obaidly added,“I am honoured to have won first place in Old Doha Port's fishing competition. All aspects ran smoothly, the organizing team was extremely helpful and made sure all participants were taken care of. This ensured that as participants, we only worried about winning the prize and focused on catching fish.” Alongside Al Wakra, the following teams were awarded in order of second to last; Sohaib, Al Bandar, Al Hashm 1, Al Jerian, Al Ghishameya, Khor Al Edaid, Suhail, and Al Beyoor.