Bengaluru: Cauvery Water Supply To Be Halted On June 6-7 Instead Of June 4-5

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent update, Bengaluru's water schedule has been altered. The Bengaluru Water board has announced that the variation in the Cauvery water supply, initially planned for June 4-5, will now occur on June 6-7.

This change comes as part of the ongoing implementation of the Cauvery 5th Phase project. According to the press release dated May 29, residents were originally informed that there would be changes to the water supply on June 4-5. However, a new release from the Jalmandal has adjusted these dates.

Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB

The Cauvery water supply in the city will continue as usual on June 4-5. However, on June 6, there will be a complete water supply halt from 6 am to 6 pm. Additionally, the Kaveri 1, 2, and 3-phase units will be closed. The 4th Stage, 1st and 2nd Stage units, will also be non-operational from 10 am to 2 pm.

The Bengaluru Water Board has urged all residents to store sufficient water ahead of the scheduled disruption on June 6-7 to avoid inconvenience. This two-day water supply bandh aims to facilitate essential work under the Cauvery 5th Phase project, which is crucial for improving the city's water infrastructure.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and ensure they have enough water stored to meet their needs during this period.