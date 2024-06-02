Gangtok to Nathula: 7 MUST visit places in Sikkim

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the enchanting land of Sikkim, where majestic Himalayan peaks meet vibrant culture. From the bustling streets of Gangtok to the serene lakes of Tsomgo and Gurudongmar, each destination offers a unique blend of natural beauty and spiritual tranquility. Embark on a journey to explore ancient monasteries, breathtaking landscapes, and the warm hospitality of the Sikkimese people. Experience the magic of Sikkim in every step you take

Explore Sikkim's Himalayan beauty and rich culture. From Gangtok's charm to Tsomgo Lake's serenity, uncover a land of stunning landscapes and spiritual treasures

The capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok, is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity. Visit the Enchey Monastery, Rumtek Monastery is must visit place

Located around 40 kilometers from Gangtok, Tsomgo Lake is a glacial lake situated at an altitude of 12,310 feet

For a thrilling excursion, head to Nathula Pass, which lies on the Indo-China border at an altitude of 14,450 feet. It was once a part of the ancient Silk Route

Situated in the western part of Sikkim, Pelling is renowned for its panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga range. Visit the Pemayangtse Monastery, Rabdentse Ruins

Often referred to as the 'Valley of Flowers,' Yumthang Valley is famous for its stunning landscapes, hot springs, and rhododendron blooms during the spring season

Tucked away in the southern part of Sikkim, Ravangla offers mesmerizing views of the Himalayas and lush greenery. Visit the Buddha Park, Ralang Monastery

Although a bit challenging to reach due to its high altitude (17,800 feet), Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in the world and offers surreal beauty