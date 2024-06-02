S&P downgrades France's credit ratings to AA- with stable outlook

(MENAFN) On Friday, Standard & Poor's (S&P) announced the lowering of France's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings from AA to AA-. Despite this downgrade, the agency maintained a stable outlook on the long-term ratings. According to S&P, France's general government debt is projected to increase to around 112 percent of by 2027, up from approximately 109 percent in 2023.



The decision to downgrade France's credit ratings was influenced by the significant budget deficit recorded in 2023, which reached 5.5 percent of GDP, surpassing previous forecasts. While S&P anticipates economic growth and recent economic and budgetary reforms to aid in reducing the budget deficit, it predicts that it will remain above 3 percent of GDP by 2027.



Despite the stable outlook, S&P acknowledges that France's economic growth is expected to accelerate, supporting the government's efforts to consolidate its budget. However, this is unlikely to significantly decrease the already high general government debt-to-GDP ratio. The agency also highlighted that further downgrades could occur if economic growth falls significantly below projections, if France fails to reduce its large budget deficit, or if government interest payments as a share of revenue increase beyond expectations.



Conversely, France's credit ratings could be upgraded if the budget deficit narrows more quickly than anticipated, economic growth remains robust, and there is a noticeable decline in the general government debt-to-GDP ratio. These conditions would signal a positive trajectory for France's fiscal health and economic stability.

