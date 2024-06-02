Tesla recalls over 125,000 vehicles in US for seat belt issue

(MENAFN) Tesla has initiated a recall of more than 125,000 in the United States due to a seat belt issue, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to documents filed by Tesla with the NHTSA, the recall addresses a potential software logic concern affecting 125,227 vehicles.



The issue primarily pertains to certain seat belt reminder software logic. Documents submitted by Tesla outline that, as per standard safety protocols, when the vehicle ignition is turned to the 'on' or 'start' position and the driver's seat belt remains unfastened, both an audible and visual signal must activate for specific durations. However, in certain affected vehicles, an open trace in the driver seat occupancy switch may result in the loss of these seat belt reminder signals, either continuously or intermittently, when the driver's seat belt remains unfastened after ignition.



The recall encompasses various Tesla models, including the 2012-2024 Model S, 2021-2024 Model X, 2017-2024 Model 3, and 2019-2024 Model Y vehicles. This proactive measure aims to address potential safety risks and ensure compliance with safety standards.



This recent recall follows Tesla's previous recalls in February, involving 2.2 million vehicles due to a light indicator issue, and in the previous year, affecting 2 million vehicles due to a defective system that could impact drivers' attention while using the self-driving feature. Tesla continues to prioritize safety and remains committed to addressing any potential issues promptly to uphold the safety and satisfaction of its customers.

