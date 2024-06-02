US Treasury imposes sanctions on 4 entities linked to Iran's UAV program

(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department announced on Friday the imposition of sanctions on four entities associated with Rayan Roshd Afzar Company (RRA), which have been involved in procuring critical components for Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program. Additionally, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting an Iranian executive, Afshin Khajeh Fard, affiliated with the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO), a subsidiary of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics responsible for overseeing UAV manufacturers Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and Qods Aviation Industries.



According to the Treasury statement, Afshin Khajeh Fard, as the chief of IAIO, plays a pivotal role in overseeing efforts to develop UAVs and missiles. He has been noted for promoting Iran's innovation within its UAV program and its reduced dependence on foreign suppliers. The sanctions come as part of ongoing efforts by OFAC to disrupt proliferation activities related to Iran's military, with RRA and its affiliates having been previously designated in July 2017 in connection with such activities.



Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, emphasized the significance of the latest action, stating that it underscores the US commitment to impeding Iran's production and proliferation of UAVs. These UAVs have been utilized in various conflicts, including by Russia against Ukraine and by regional terrorist groups against US troops, highlighting the urgent need for measures to counter their proliferation and usage.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108285396