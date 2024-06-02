Expert: global grain production to rise despite Russia-Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) Despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, global grain production is forecasted to increase by 8 million tons on a yearly basis in 2024, as reported by the head of the International Association of Operative Millers Eurasia, Eren Gunhan Ulusoy. The conflict between these two major wheat-exporting nations has previously caused fluctuations in global food prices, particularly in wheat, due to disruptions in production and logistics. However, solutions such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative have helped mitigate these issues by facilitating the resumption of exports.



Ulusoy highlighted that Russia's production projections for the upcoming season stand at around 83 million tons, representing a decline of approximately 8 million tons attributed to recent adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, Turkey's wheat production has remained at a record level for the past seven years, reaching 22 million tons in 2023. However, this year's production is expected to slightly decrease to 21 million tons due to dry and hot weather conditions experienced in April, particularly in the Central Anatolia region. Despite this anticipated decrease, Ulusoy emphasized that it would still mark a favorable production season compared to previous years.



Furthermore, Turkey, renowned as the world's largest flour exporter for nine consecutive years, achieved a new record in flour exports, totaling 3.7 million tons in 2023 and generating USD1.5 billion in revenue. Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate that flour exports will surpass 4 million tons in 2024, indicating continued growth and resilience in Turkey's flour industry amidst global challenges and geopolitical tensions.

