Canada's economy shows resilience in Q1 2024 as GDP expands by 0.4 percent

(MENAFN) Canada's exhibited resilience in the first quarter of 2024, with real gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 0.4 percent, according to recent data released by the country's statistical body. This growth marks a notable improvement from the revised figures for the fourth quarter of 2023, which showed no change, down from the initially reported increase of 0.2 percent.



Statistics Canada highlighted that higher household spending on services emerged as the primary driver behind the uptick in during the first quarter of 2024. This increase in consumer spending offset the effects of slower inventory accumulations, which served to moderate overall economic growth during this period.



The statement from Statistics Canada emphasized the significant role of household expenditure in fueling economic expansion, noting a 0.7 percent increase in household spending during the first quarter. This growth was predominantly attributed to a 1.1 percent rise in spending on services, particularly in sectors such as telecommunications services, rent, and air transport. Moreover, household spending on goods also saw a modest uptick of 0.3 percent, driven by higher expenditures on items such as new trucks, vans, and sport utility vehicles.



The data underscores the importance of consumer behavior in shaping Canada's economic performance, with increased spending on both services and goods contributing to GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024. As Canada navigates evolving economic dynamics, policymakers and analysts will closely monitor household spending patterns and their impact on overall economic resilience and stability.

