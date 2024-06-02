Volodymyr Zelensky Urges Defense Officials To Attend Peace Summit On Ending Russia's War On Ukraine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged a group of top defence officials at Asia's premier security on Sunday to attend an upcoming peace summit, saying Ukraine was ready to hear“various proposals and thoughts” on ending the war with Russia told the group of more than 500 delegates from about 40 countries that he was“disappointed” some world leaders had not yet confirmed attendance at the conference in Switzerland in about two weeks did not specify any country by name, but the possible participation of China, Russia's most important ally, has been seen as a key issue Defence Minister Dong Jun spoke earlier in the day at the Shangri-La conference but he did not appear to be in the room when Zelenskyy made his appeal Read: Volodymyr Zelensky wanted! Russia puts Ukrainian President, Estonian PM on 'criminal' list amid warZelenskyy said that Ukraine had proposals to make at the summit as a basis for peace, addressing nuclear security, food security, the release of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.“Time is running out, and the children are growing up in the Putin-land where they are taught to hate their homeland,” he said the same time, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is“ready to hear various proposals and thoughts that lead us ... to an end of the war and a sustainable and just peace.\"The greater the participation, the more likely it will be that Russia will have to listen, he said.“The global majority can ensure with their involvement that what is agreed upon is truly implemented,” he said said he was later to meet one-on-one with Singapore's prime minister and would urge him to participate in person in the Switzerland talks Read: Zelensky's military shake-up ties him to battlefield performance“The same goes for the countries in the region,” Zelenskyy said through an interpreter. \"We truly count on you supporting this summit, and that you will be present in Switzerland.”Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who shared the stage with Zelenskyy, did not say whether his country's leaders would attend, but did note Singapore had condemned the invasion and provided Ukraine with military ambulances.“We stand with you, and I think your appearance at this Shangri-La Dialogue is the epitome of what we are all hoping for, a rules-based order that guarantees the security and survival of large nations and small,” he said in the day in his own address to the forum, Dong did not specifically mention the Switzerland meetings, but did say“on the Ukraine crisis, China has been promoting peace talks with a responsible attitude.”He added that China had not provided weapons to either side of the conflict Read: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky brings home Azovstal commanders in prisoner swap deal“We have never done anything to fan the flames,” he said.“We stand firmly on the side of peace and dialogue.”US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also attended the conference and sat in the front row as Zelenskyy talked an address Friday, Austin told the group that“Putin's war of aggression has provided us all with a preview of a world that none of us would want.”“We've all been inspired by the courage of Ukraine's troops and the resilience of Ukraine's people,” Austin said.“People around the world have rushed to help Ukraine defend itself, including countries across the Indo-Pacific.”

