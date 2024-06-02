70 Terrorists Waiting To Infiltrate, Launch Pads Active Across Loc: Jammu & Kashmir DGP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Around 60 to 70 terrorists are 'active' on launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), said Rashmi Ranjan Swain, who holds the dual charge as Jammu and Kashmir DGP and the CID terrorists, in groups of five or six at different places, are waiting to be pushed into our side at any given point of time, he added an interview with PTI, Swain said that though the capability has been degraded, it has not stopped Pakistan from sending men and material to Jammu and Kashmir, the top cop said that Indian security personnel will make it \"absolutely hard\" for the adversary to succeed DGP stated that drone droppings activities pose a significant challenge as they enable the smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics.\"In our meetings with our security partners, we generally have come to the conclusion that it is a fact that the adversary or the enemy has not stopped from sending men and material,\" said Swain, who holds the dual charge of the J&K Police and the CID, told PTI in an interview added that the threat remains and sustained efforts are required to further reduce the \"enemy's ability to destabilise the area\".Meanwhile, he also acknowledged some success in countering the attempts made by the enemy.\"I would say the enemy's intent is very much there, the capability certainly degraded, but the ability to occasionally rock the system and unsettle you is there,\" he said Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are determined that they will make it absolutely hard for the adversary to succeed, Siwan said May 27, in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Kupwara, a large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered.



