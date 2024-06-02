One Killed, Eight Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, one civilian was killed and eight more were wounded in enemy shelling in the past 24 hours.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a pos on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"On June 1, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Ptyche. Another eight people were wounded in the region in the past day," Filashkin wrote.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 1,985 people have been killed and 4,969 others were wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As Ukrinform reported, on June 1, Russians fired three times at the outskirts of Sloviansk. The hits were recorded in an industrial zone of the Mashmet district.
