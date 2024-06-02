Invaders Shell Nikopol, Marhanets Community This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of June 2, Russian attacked the Marhanets community and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. No casualties were reported.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers have been terrorizing the locals since the morning. The Marhanets community came under attack again. And Nikopol as well. The consequences of the are being clarified. People were not injured," he noted.

According to him, yesterday evening, Russians continued strikes on the Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones.

"In the evening, the aggressor continued to shell the Nikopol district. Kamikaze drones were used to hit the Myrove community. The Marhanets community was shelled with artillery. Two private houses, an outbuilding and a garage were damaged," Lysak wrote.

At that time, Ukrainian defenders shot down a cruise missile in the Kryvyi Rih district, and around midnight - two Shahed drones in the Nikopol district, the regional governor added..

