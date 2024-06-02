Zelensky Meets With Pentagon Chief To Discuss Ukraine's Capability Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's capability needs with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.



The Ukrainian president said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

“We discussed the key issues: the defense needs of our country, bolstering Ukraine's air defense system, the F-16 coalition, and drafting of a bilateral security agreement,” Zelensky noted.

He thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for making an important decision regarding defensive strikes with American weapons on the enemy territory to effectively counter Russian attempts to expand the combat zone.

“We appreciate the vital defense and political support for Ukraine from the United States,” Zelensky stressed.

According to the president's press service , Zelensky also emphasized the critical importance of the military aid package passed by Congress.

The two sides discussed Ukraine's defense needs, which are being addressed by U.S. assistance, including training and equipping new brigades.

Zelensky thanked the U.S. Secretary of Defense for his active work to bolster Ukraine's air defenses.“This is the most important track now to protect the lives of Ukrainians, our cities, communities and civilian infrastructure. It is crucial,” he said.

The interlocutors also focused on the F-16 coalition, in particular the joint efforts needed to speed up the delivery of the fighter jets.

The President of Ukraine and the U.S. Secretary of Defense noted the progress in preparing a bilateral security agreement.

Volodymyr Zelensky also briefed Lloyd Austin about the efforts made by Russia to disrupt the first Global Peace Summit. He emphasized that the participation of all key partners of Ukraine would make such attempts by Russia pointless.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Singapore with the bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee. They discussed key directions of further military assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening its air defense network with additional systems and missiles to them.