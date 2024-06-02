Egypt, Qatar, US Urge Israel, Hamas To Reach Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 2 (Petra) – Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have jointly called on Hamas and Israel to finalize the agreement embodying the principles outlined by US President Joe Biden on Friday, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign on Saturday.The joint statement affirmed that these principles brought the demands of all parties together in a deal that serves multiple interests and will bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families."This deal offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and ending the crisis," it further noted.