Airbus warns of broader impact on aviation industry due to Boeing’s challenges

(MENAFN) The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has raised concerns that the issues plaguing its American competitor, Boeing, could have far-reaching consequences for the entire industry, according to a French news agency.



Christian Scherer, head of Airbus's civil aircraft division, emphasized that the difficulties faced by might increase public skepticism about the safety of air travel, thereby casting a negative light over the whole industry.



In an interview with a German economic magazine, Scherer explained that obtaining approval for new aircraft has become more challenging, with heightened scrutiny from all observers, including regulatory authorities.



Scherer also dismissed the notion that Airbus is benefiting from Boeing's struggles, noting that the rise in aircraft prices is driven by demand outpacing supply, not by competitive advantage.



Following an incident at the beginning of the year where an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max lost part of its structure despite being nearly new, Boeing has faced mounting pressure to enhance its quality control processes.



This incident added to the scrutiny following the tragic crashes of two 737-Max aircraft in October 2018 and March 2019, which resulted in the deaths of 346 people. Investigations into these crashes revealed that issues with the planes' software were among the contributing factors.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108285338