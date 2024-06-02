PM, Iran Acting FM Discuss Ties, Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call from Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani on Friday. During the call, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them, besides discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.